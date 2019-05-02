

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jobless claims is the major focus on Thursday. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading broadly lower.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to moderately higher opening for Wall Street.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 18.00 points.



The US stocks ended the session on Wednesday just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow slid 162.77 points or 0.6 percent to 26,430.14, the Nasdaq fell 45.75 points or 0.6 percent to 8,049.64 and the S&P 500 dropped 22.10 points or 0.8 percent to 2,923.73.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 215K while it was 230K in the previous week.



The Labor Department's Productivity and Costs report for the first quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm productivity is for growth of 1.9 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.



Factory Orders for March is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 1.5 percent, while it declined 0.5 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 92 bcf.



EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories were up 3.6 million barrels and Gasoline were up 0.4 million barrels.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.928 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a $22.5 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Markets in Japan and mainland China were closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 245.07 points or 0.8 percent to finish at 29,944.18.



Australian stocks ended notably lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 37.50 points or 0.6 percent to 6,338.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 36.50 points or 0.6 percent at 6,430. European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 21.45 points or 0.38 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 16.81 points or 0.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 8.58 points or 0.11 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 7.73 points or 0.08 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.40 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX