KLA Laboratories Hires Sports and Entertainment Executive Shawn Kuzmin

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Dearborn, Michigan based KLA Laboratories, Inc., a 90-year-old family-owned firm providing a range of information technology and communication projects and services, announced today the hiring of Shawn Kuzmin as Vice President of Partnerships-Arenas and Venues.

As a company spokesperson noted, Kuzmin will oversee KLA's comprehensive list of offerings in the sports and entertainment vertical, including DAS, Wi-Fi Solutions, Event Production and Audio/Video. Additionally, he will lead the launch of KLA Laboratories-South, which will be located in Palm Beach County-Florida in the near future. The announcement was made by Matt O'Bryan, President and CEO of KLA Laboratories.

"Shawn is going to be a big asset to KLA Laboratories, as his knowledge of the industry and experience with leaders in the space will aid in building and expanding relationships with our current partners and those of future ones," O'Bryan said.

"I have known Shawn for many years and adding him to our team will greatly expand the KLA brand into the sports and entertainment universe. With the increasing need for connectivity in venues and arenas due to continued growth in areas like Wi-Fi, eSports, facial recognition and revenue generating technology platforms, we saw this as great time bring Shawn on-board."

Kuzmin, a 20-year veteran in the sports and entertainment industry, previously served as Vice President of Business Development-Music and Sports at Entertainment Benefits Group, a Creative Artist Agency (CAA) owned company in Aventura, Florida. Prior to EBG, Kuzmin's experience included roles as General Manager at Learfield Sports - Hurricane Sports Properties, Vice President of Sales and Retention for MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates, Vice President of Sales and Fan Experience for NHL's Florida Panthers, and as Senior Vice President of Sales and Service at Palace Sports and Entertainment for NBA's Detroit Pistons.

Kuzmin was raised in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management and immediately started his career with the Detroit Pistons in the summer of 1997. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Deborah and their nine children. He leads an active lifestyle and enjoys sports, kayaking, and biking. Kuzmin and his family currently reside in Jupiter, Florida.

About KLA Laboratories, Inc.:

Established in 1929, KLA Laboratories is a projects and services company providing award-winning, turnkey solutions for Networks, Premise Cabling, Operational Technology, the Internet of Things, Wireless Networks, Collaboration, Audio/Video, and Event Production. KLA has provided solutions in over 40 MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA stadiums and arenas across the USA. From concept to completion, KLA Laboratories prides itself on detailed design, consulting, project management, and on-time completion for any size project, anywhere. For more information, follow KLA on social media or visit www.klalabs.com.

