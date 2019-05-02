

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said Thursday that m-PIMA HIV-1/2 VL, the company's point-of-care viral load diagnostic test, has received the World Health Organization's Prequalification approval or WHO PQ. The test received CE Mark in December 2018.



The company noted that the WHO prequalification will enable it to bring critical technology to more resource-limited settings.



Abbott's m-PIMA HIV-1/2 VL is a quantitative nucleic acid amplification test for viral load measurement of HIV type 1 groups M/N and O, and HIV-2 in plasma samples.



The portable platform can be brought into the most remote locations and is easy to use. It can be deployed at the point of care and is designed to measure viral load in under 70 minutes, while the patient is still present.



Damian Halloran, vice president, Infectious Disease - Emerging Markets, Rapid Diagnostics, Abbott said, 'With WHO PQ, global funders and ministries of health can now confidently expand access to viral load testing, reaching more people who need the test, with the most compact and efficient point-of-care HIV diagnostic platform available anywhere in the world today.'



The WHO recommends that everyone receiving antiretroviral therapy or ART should undergo a viral load test at 6 months and 12 months, and annually thereafter, if the individual is stable on ART. Viral load testing is seen as the gold standard for monitoring ART treatment failure.



However, Abbott noted that very few people in resource-limited settings, such as select countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Latin America, have access to the necessary level of care.



