Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from May 3, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_1908 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2019-08-21 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2019-08-21 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0012596062 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 1908 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact [Comments], telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB