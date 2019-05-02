OPPO Announces Sponsorship of PUBG MOBILE MENA Championship 2019

DUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO - a leading global smartphone brand - has announced its sponsorship of the PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE championship in the Middle East and North Africa, for the upcoming PUBG MOBILE x OPPO MENA Challenger Cup, which will see the region's best players battle it out to reach the Finale match, held from May 29-30 2019.

Players from across the GCC, Morocco and Egypt are preparing for the PUBG MOBILE x OPPO MENA Challenger Cup Semi-Final elimination rounds that will take place from May 12-23. Fans of Esports can watch the action through a YouTube live stream from PUBG MOBILE, keeping an eye out for exclusive OPPO-themed items within the game.

When it comes to mobile gaming, not all smartphones are created equal - and OPPO has specifically designed its latest devices with this in mind.

The newly-launched OPPO Reno Series is the world's first mobile phone to obtain TÜV's High-Performance Certification for Games. OPPO Reno smartphones combine excellent software optimization and hardware configuration to deliver an even smoother gaming experience, featuring OPPO-exclusive three-part Hyper Boost, which includes Game Boost, System Boost, and App Boost to significantly improve performance. The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition uses a combination of Thermal Gel, a Graphite Sheet, Copper Pipe Liquid Cooling, and a Tri-cooling Control to combat overheating issues often faced during long gaming sessions.

Herman Zhao, Director of PUBG MOBILE Operation Team in the MENA region, said: "PUBG MOBILE is committed to provide a fun in-game environment and to support the development of a sustainable ecosystem for eSports enthusiasts. Leveraging our experience in eSports, we hope to bring that very expertise to the region to enhance the ever-growing mobile gaming landscape. We're thrilled to welcome OPPO on board as a partner for the MENA regional PUBGM championship. In Esport, your device is everything - and OPPO has proven yet again, with its Reno smartphone series, that it knows exactly what mobile gamers need in order to succeed. With regional teams preparing to battle it out in the coming month we're looking forward to some exciting action."

Andy Shi, president of OPPO MEA, said: "Given the popularity and competitiveness of mobile gaming in today's world, there was a clear need to develop a smartphone that gives players the best possible experience whenever and wherever they want to play their game of choice. We believe that the new OPPO Reno Series provides players with the ideal platform on which to play PUBG MOBILE; after all, when it comes to immersive games and competition, smartphone performance is equally as important as player skill."

PUBG MOBILE MENA Challenger Cup: http://www.pubgmobile.com/esports/mena/challengercup/m/

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria. OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

