

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a spike in output, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a much bigger than expected increase in labor productivity in the first quarter.



The Labor Department said productivity surged up by 3.6 percent in the first quarter after climbing by a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter.



Economists had expected production to jump by 2.2 percent compared to the 1.9 percent increase that had been reported for the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the report also said unit labor costs dropped by 0.9 percent in the first quarter after soaring by 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter.



The pullback in unit labor costs came as a surprise to economists, who had expected costs to climb by 1.5 percent during the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX