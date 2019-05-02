EY Named First Ever "Partner of the Year" at Clarabridge Customer Connections Event in Miami

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today announced the winners of its 2019 Customer Experience Awards for North America. Recipients were recognized at the close of the 11th annual Clarabridge Customer Connections (C3) event in Miami, Fla. This year, the reveal included a new "Partner of the Year" Award, which recognized EY for providing strategic business value to joint customers.

The awards honor Clarabridge customers across industries that have demonstrated a remarkable approach to customer experience. During a ceremony at the company's C3 conference, Clarabridge presented awards in a total of five categories, recognizing organizations for exceptional CX programs, outstanding innovation, positive business outcomes, and holistic efforts to prioritize CX.

In addition to EY earning the premier Partner of the Year award, Clarabridge recognized the following honorees:

Luminary Award: Recognizes a company that has made a corporate shift to elevate customer experience to a top-tier business strategy.

Expedia, the world's travel platform, is determined to bring the world within reach for all. It has identified customer centricity as a strategic business imperative and is guided by the principle of understanding the perspective of customers and partners. Every team, from product design to marketing, considers the impact of their decisions on the customer experience.

Innovation Award: Recognizes an organization whose CX program demonstrates out-of-the box thinking and/or new concepts to the business or industry.

Bank of America, one of the world's leading financial institutions, believes in the importance of treating each client and teammate as an individual and treating every moment as one that matters. With a deep understanding of the predictive strength of customer sentiment, emotion and effort, Bank of America is able to understand consumer preferences and go the distance to deliver for its clients, employees and the communities it serves.

Revvie Award: Recognizes an organization with proven return on investment and bottom line revenue impact.

ADP, the leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, is changing the world of work. With a commitment to service excellence, the company is obsessed with the client experience and views the success of its client relationships as the key to success. ADP mined formerly untapped data sources to gain a deeper understanding of customer interactions across every channel, which allowed the company to drive increased value for clients.

Diamond Award: Honors an organization whose CX program is multi-faceted and shines brightly within the organization. This CX program demonstrates vision, strategy, execution and results.

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, is on a mission to help people and communities achieve better health, serving more than 5 million health care members across the state. In 2018, the company announced its Customer First initiative, reorienting the company around the customer experience to remain a leading innovator enabling healthy communities.

"It's an honor to count all of the award winners as our esteemed partners," said Mark Bishof, CEO at Clarabridge. "Clarabridge remains committed to providing best-in-class technology that meets consumers' expectations for CX and drives business value by saving money, making money and reducing risk."

