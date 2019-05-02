AArete Consultancy Expands London Office

The Chicago based firm expanded in response to thriving U.K. engagements and to better serve high demand in the European Market

CHICAGO and LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a Chicago-headquartered consulting firm specializing in data-informed performance improvement, has expanded its London office to better serve its U.K. clients. The firm will use its enlarged presence there to serve as a gateway for expansion into the European market. The office will be headed by Managing Director, Maulik Bhagat, who was based in AArete's Chicago office prior.

Currently, the firm has three service lines: Data Services driven by its Center of Data Excellence, Strategic Cost Reduction with a focus on non-labor, and Advisory Services, and offers these to clients across several industries such as healthcare (NHS - CCGs and trusts, and private), retail, financial services and transportation.

Notes AArete CEO, Loren Trimble, "As our organization grows, we know our London office will maintain the same culture and ethic that has served AArete's clients so well in the U.S. We will continue to deliver excellence all the while serving our existing global clients on a more localized basis."

Currently, AArete's London office serves global clients operating in the U.K. and is based at 119 Marylebone Road, North West House, London NW1 5PU, in the heart of Central London with great connectivity to the London underground, National Rail train stations as well as London airports. This location will enable AArete to serve its clients in London as well as the rest of the U.K., and also allow it to tap into the talented and experienced local talent pool with analytical and consulting skill sets as well as backgrounds in health care, financial services, retail and other industries. The firm envisions that within 5 years, it will employ 70+ consultants and 10+ support staff.

"We are doing this to serve our existing global clients on a more localized basis and also to expand our reach to the small, medium and large corporations that call U.K. and Europe home," said Maulik Bhagat, U.K. Managing Director. "Clients in the U.K. and Europe are seeking consulting partners that are nimble, analytical, ROI focused and work side-by-side to deliver results - which is exactly what AArete brings to the table."

About AArete

AArete is a management consulting firm that specializes in profit improvement through operational performance improvement, strategic cost reduction and revenue enhancements. We work with our clients across all industries and business functions to optimize their profits in a compressed timeframe and without reducing people. AArete identifies and implements significant bottom line improvements through sourcing methodologies, Big Data analytics, proprietary revenue optimization techniques, and the Knowledge Management Center, an internal intellectual property repository with benchmarking data and industry focused studies. AArete is proud to have won many awards including most recently, Top Workplaces and Fastest Growing Firms. For more information visit www.aarete.com.

