International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Announces New Appointments to Management Team and Comments on Year End Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Kite as Vice President of Sales (Northern California), Bethany Stiles as Vice President of Sales (Southern California), and Alison Bryce as Chief Operating Officer.

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company commented: 'It is with great pleasure that we make this announcement today. We have assembled an unmatched team of industry leaders, and the appointment of these three individuals to our management team positions us for rapid growth. We look forward to reporting our progress in Q2.'

Mr. Corey Kite is a cannabis industry veteran with over 15 years of sales management experience. After beginning his professional career building and running sales teams in the telecom industry, he went on to own and operate six cannabis farms, and has vast knowledge of indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor cultivation. As an established cultivator, Kite has built an unparalleled network throughout Northern California. By combining these unique skillsets, Corey helped establish 10+ large-scale cannabis cultivators, consulting on all aspects of the business from buildout to sales strategy. His industry-specific knowledge and sales background make him uniquely qualified to lead our NorCal sales team.

Ms. Bethany Stiles has a decade of sales management experience having successfully launched major brands in California, such as dosist, Foria, and Rebel Coast. She is also founder of Fengari Solutions, a consulting firm, which focuses on sales strategy, brand development, and investor relations for cannabis companies. Ms. Stiles joins International Cannabrands eager to build and expand the Company's sales force. Bethany Stiles commented: 'I've seen firsthand what it takes for brands to be successful within this industry, and I believe that it's the team behind the brand that ensures its success. I am honored to be a part of this team and have the opportunity to work alongside the founders and visionaries who have created these brands, and the powerhouse women and men who can take them to the next level of success. With Steve's leadership as CEO, and his dedication to assembling a diverse team of operators, I believe we have the trajectory to be one of the greatest success stories in cannabis.'

Ms. Alison Bryce is a cannabis industry veteran, and has consulted on content strategy, marketing and events with some of the leading cannabis and health and wellness start-ups in California. She most recently served as VP of Client Services at Composite Agency and as a Project Manager at Beboe, a luxury cannabis brand. Previously, she led Northside Media Group's events and content strategy in Brooklyn, New York. Alison also worked as a producer on the National Desk at National Public Radio in Washington, DC.

Alison Bryce commented: 'I am so excited to join International Cannabrands and help take this company and the entire cannabis industry to the next level by building high-quality and unique products. This is an amazing opportunity to launch and expand the reach of new brands with deep roots in the origin story of love and freedom. Working with Julian Marley and capturing his unique spirit is a fantastic opportunity.'

The Company filed its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, on April 30, 2019. Steve Gormley commented: "We are really just getting started. Having joined the team as CEO in July 2018, we have been setting the ground work for what we believe will be a sensational company. The acquisition of our 51% state in La Vida Verde, Inc. did not close until January 2019, so it is not reflected in our results for the year ended December 31, 2018. We are in the final stages of completing the Audit of LVV. We ask our shareholders for patience as we build our story and roll-out our strategy."

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI owns 51% of La Vide Verde, Inc. and has the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

About La Vida Verde, Inc. (LVV)

In addition to LVV's wholesale flower, packaged flower, pre-rolls and blunts, its differentiating products include gummies, upscale protein bars, new chocolate forms and super cookies. LVV Brands currently include Skunk Feather Cannabis and Blank Brand. LVV has been operating in California since 2015, and currently has extraction, manufacturing and distribution capability. LVV is a leader in the extraction field, being one of the first to incorporate full spectrum testing in every product, testing for potency, terpenes, pesticides and residual solvents. Its concentrates are pharmaceutical grade and free of any pesticides, microbial contaminants, heavy metals or additives. LVV has recently doubled its manufacturing capability and has installed state-of-the-art technology. LVV believes that the best medicine starts with the food you eat and it takes pride in producing products for people who are search for a natural and healthy alternative for nurturing their bodies. All its products use only healthy fats, are vegan, organic, gluten-free, paleo friendly and low glycemic.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs. Our vision is to realize the opportunity to become one of the largest brands in the Marijuana industry. The synergy between the Rastafarian culture, music, natural products and an 'Irie' experience is a powerful foundation for our usiness. JuJu's strategy is to develop and grow a complete cannabis line based on an international appeal to a millennial lifestyle seeking a luxurious and premium experience. JuJu will capitalize on the unparalleled opportunity to position itself with unique, innovative, high quality brands that meet and exceed our customer's expectations. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net.

