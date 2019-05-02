Five Young Scientists Win EFIC-Grünenthal Grant 2018

Five creative ideas aimed at advancing research in pain have been selected to receive funding from the prestigious EFIC-Grünenthal Grant (E-G-G) 2018

The selected teams of young scientists will start executing there innovative projects with the ambitious objective to improve the lives of people in pain

BRUSSELS and AACHEN, Germany, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Pain Federation EFIC and the pharmaceutical company Grünenthal have announced the five research projects that will receive funding as part of the EFIC-Grünenthal Grant (E-G-G). With a total value of €200,000, this biennial grant supports young scientists in their quest to turn creative ideas into research projects that deliver life-changing pain management approaches.

Pain is a major healthcare problem

One in five European citizens suffers from chronic pain. In addition, the European population is aging which will increase the number patients suffering from pain in the near future. Pain has a negative impact on the quality of life and creates a substantial economic and social burden. The direct and indirect healthcare costs of chronic pain within the European Union countries is estimated to 2-3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is the challenge that the European Pain Federation EFIC and Grünenthal are seeking to tackle together through the EFIC-Grünenthal Grant (E-G-G).

The E-G-G aims to raise awareness about unmet needs in pain management and to support young pain scientists in exploring novel ideas for research projects. It awards grants of up to € 40,000 per project. The recipients are selected by the independent EFIC Scientific Research Committee, a multi-disciplinary team of experts in the pain field. The committee vote criteria include originality of the projects and the potential clinical impact. In addition to the provided financial support, the winning projects have also the opportunities to discuss and finetune their ideas and projects with leading experts in pain research.

"There are far too many patients who receive inadequate treatment because it can be very difficult to diagnose and manage pain," says Barbara Przewlocka, Chair of the Research Committee Working Group on Grants and Prizes. "That's why I'm so proud to see the growing interest in pain research. The E-G-G helps young scientists who are beginning their careers and gives them an opportunity to explore creative approaches to clinical research with the potential to improve pain therapy."

The E-G-G winners 2018

In a two-step evaluation, 6 selected reviewers and 4 members of the EFIC Research Committee Working Group on Grants and Prizes reviewed 61 applications that were submitted as part of the E-G-G 2018 program. They selected five projects for funding.

The winners are:

Robin Bekrater-Bodmann, Germany

Prosthesis embodiment induced by multimodal sensory feedback: neural correlates and its potential for the treatment of phantom limb pain in lower-limb amputees

Investigating the pathophysiology of SPTLC1 mutations that cause painful hereditary sensory neuropathy type 1 using human iPSC-derived sensory neurons

Disclosing mechanisms underlying painful diabetic neuropathy. A clinical and skin biopsy study with new emerging sensory biomarkers

What is the role of baroreceptors in descending pain modulation?

The missing link between fear learning and pain levels: an investigation into sensory discrimination

The winners will be officially recognised during the opening ceremony of the 11th Congress of the European Pain Federation EFIC. This event takes place in Valencia, Spain, from 4 to 7 September 2019.

The day after this ceremony, representatives from previous E-G-G winning projects will share insights into the results of their research activities at the symposium "New Findings in Clinical Pain Research".

For more information: www.europeanpainfederation.eu

