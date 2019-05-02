With effect from May 3, 2019, the subscription rights in MQ Holding AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including May 15, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MQ TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012569523 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 172949 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 3, 2019, the paid subscription shares in MQ Holding AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including May 21, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MQ BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012569531 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 172950 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB