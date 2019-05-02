As from May 3, 2019, unit rights (UR)issued by Oncology Venture A/S will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 8, 2019. Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------- Short name: OV UR ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012507317 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172583 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.