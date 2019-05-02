AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced the hiring of Tony Jordan as its Group Chief Actuary. In this role, Mr. Jordan will have oversight of the organization's corporate actuarial function including reserving functions, capital modeling and investment risk. This will include integrating the information, insights and analytics across these functional responsibilities to provide guidance to the Company's business units. Mr. Jordan will also oversee the Company's Group Reserve Committee. He will report to Pete Vogt, Group Chief Financial Officer, and will be based in the Company's London office.

He brings more than 30 years of actuarial experience in the (re)insurance industry from his time at Aon, Endurance, ACE and, most recently, Chubb, where he served as Chief Actuary, Europe, Eurasia and Africa.

"Tony brings a proven record of performance and the experience and perspective of having held lead actuarial roles across a number of world-class (re)insurance organizations," said Mr. Vogt. "With a reputation as a collaborative leader, Tony will partner with our business leaders to introduce best practices, tools and processes that will help us advance our enterprise-wide portfolio optimization efforts and drive profitable growth."

Previously, Mr. Jordan spent more than 10 years at Chubb (formerly ACE) as Chief Actuary for Europe, Eurasia and Africa. Prior to that, he spent five years at Endurance as Chief Actuary and Senior Vice President, Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited. Before that, Mr. Jordan spent 10 years at Aon, where he held a number of roles, rising to the position of Practice Leader Actuarial Risk Financing, Aon Risk. He began his career as an actuary at National Mutual Life Association (now AXA). Mr. Jordan is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and holds a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Canterbury.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2019, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

