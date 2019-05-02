The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 2
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
|1.
|Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
|a)
|Name
|Calum Thomson
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138005QFXYHJM551U45
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00B65TLW28
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 May 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)