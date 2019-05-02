iboss Announces High-Risk and At-Risk Student Reports

The iboss cloud extends intelligent reporting capabilities with the ability to quickly identify high-risk and at-risk students

BOSTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iboss today announced availability of intelligent high-risk and at-risk EDU reporting which extends iboss cloud's detailed Internet reporting capabilities. The need for detailed logs and reports are critical to understanding student behavior. In addition, understanding which student is performing those activities allows administrators to address risky situations and prevent harm. The high-risk and at-risk EDU reporting dashboards advance the leading reporting capabilities within iboss cloud with the information necessary to quickly pinpoint high-risk and at-risk students. In addition, administrators can quickly drill into the student to understand exactly why the student is high-risk or at-risk to quickly respond and prevent harm to self or other students.

In April 2018, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that the suicide rates among U.S. youth, ages 10 to 17, had increased by 70 percent between 2006 and 2016. In a separate study, the CDC found that among young girls, ages 15 to 19, the suicide rate doubled from 2007 to 2015, its highest point in 40 years. The suicide rate for boys increased by 30 percent over the same time period.

The EDU high-risk and at-risk reporting dashboards include multiple risk categories and which students are most at risk. When drilling into a student at risk, the iboss cloud will show administrators exactly why the student was flagged at risk and show risky activity by category. Drilling further into the student will show correlated risk behavior and website access including detailed search terms within search engines. This empowers administrators to protect students and respond quickly before harm occurs. The EDU high-risk and at-risk reporting also includes risky behavior for students when they leave campus as iboss cloud is delivered in the cloud, protecting students wherever they go. This is a powerful tool to protect students within schools implementing 1:1 initiatives which allow students to take devices home.

"The need to protect students from harm has never been higher due to the pressures of social media and school bullying," said Peter Martini, President of iboss. "The new high-risk and at-risk EDU reporting dashboards provide school staff the instant notification of any at risk or high risk student allowing them to get them the help they need sooner."

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional security appliances, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 100 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Liva

chris.liva@iboss.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870116/iboss_no_tag_black_Logo.jpg