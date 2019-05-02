CPR Cell Phone Repair: Leading Mobile Repair Network Adds Store in Seymour, Indiana

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair continues to expand its network of leading mobile repair specialists with the opening of a new store in Seymour, Indiana. CPR Seymour store owner, Tanner Belcher, will provide his fellow community members with exceptional technology repair solutions.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Seymour, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/seymour-in/.

"On behalf of the CPR Corporate team, I'd like to congratulate Tanner and welcome him to our growing franchise," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "His expertise in mobile repair and dedication to customer service will make him a quality leader among his team. We look forward to seeing this store grow under Tanner's ownership."

CPR Seymour is in the southeast region of Indiana, about an hour's drive from both Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky. It is one of the first repair stores in its area dedicated to servicing a myriad of device-related issues including water damage, cracked screens, system malfunctioning, and more. In addition to providing repairs that are affordable and reliable, Tanner's store will also offer a limited lifetime warranty on all parts and labor associated with a service. Plus, customers can take advantage of free repair estimates by scheduling a diagnostic appointment.

"I am very pleased to join the CPR Cell Phone Repair network and deliver all-around better solutions to residents of Seymour and surrounding communities," said store owner Tanner. "Our trained technicians can deliver quick turnarounds while still upholding to CPR's level of quality service."

Tanner's team isn't limited to repair for just cell phones. They also have experience in restoring iPads and other tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, iPods/MP3 players, and other devices. Anyone who is in need of professional repair service may contact the team of experts at CPR Seymour to schedule an appointment. Also, to learn more about how CPR Seymour can help save everyone's mobile life, visit the store or browse their website below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Seymour is located at:

117 West 2nd Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Please contact the store at 812-530-6209 or via email: repairs@cpr-seymour.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/seymour-in/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

