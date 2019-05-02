

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $136 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $442 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $546 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $4.01 billion from $4.06 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $546 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $4.01 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.



