As from May 3, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 20, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLEMO TR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012569879 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172947 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from May 3, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLEMO BTA ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012569887 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172948 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Günther & Wikberg Kapitalförvaltning AB. For further information, please call Günther & Wikberg Kapitalförvaltning AB on +46 (0)8 503 00 050.