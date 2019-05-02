

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper said that its Supervisory Board voted to appoint Andreas Schierenbeck as the company's new chief executive officer and Sascha Bibert as its new chief financial officer. They will begin their new roles on June 1, 2019.



Andreas Schierenbeck succeeds Klaus Schäfer, the present chairman of the Board of Management of Uniper. Sascha Bibert succeeds Christopher Delbrück.



Klaus Schäfer and Christopher Delbrück will end their service on the Management Board at the end of Mai 31,2019, but will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period.



