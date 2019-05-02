The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce: Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce Names William Honablew, Jr. as Executive Director

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) today announced the appointment of William Honablew, Jr. to the position of Executive Director.

After an extensive search, The Chamber selected Honablew based on his experience and extensive track record.

Honablew is a tenured Maryland business consultant and attorney who, over the course of his 20-year career, has worked with hundreds of organizations on data-informed planning, leadership and economic development, and marketing. He has trained thousands of professionals across the country with financial management, strategic planning, business development, marketing, advocacy, and legislative affairs.

"We are elated to have a business leader of William's caliber who brings the energy and qualifications to ensure The Chamber's continued growth," said the Richard Craft, chairman of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors. "It was critical for us to find the right person for this job with the skills and background to enhance member benefits and operational infrastructure, and who possesses the acumen to not only keep us moving in the right direction, but to expand our ongoing support of Baltimore's."

Honablew earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), and his Juris Doctorate and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Baltimore (UB).

Prior to joining the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, Honablew, for two legislative session, served as a budget analyst for the Maryland General Assembly. In this post, he was responsible for the analysis and recommendations of more than $1 billion in annual expenditures and agencies' strategic decisions. Also of note is Honablew's tenure as Director of the Raymond V. Haysbert Center for Entrepreneurship at the Greater Baltimore Urban League.

"I've known Mr. Honablew for over 25 years and in a number of capacities," said Will Holmes, the Chamber's Chair-elect. "I know that the Chamber is in great hands."

"I am honored to join the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce and am excited to work with an organization dedicated to empowering our City's business community," said William Honablew. "To be an engine for business and economic development that promotes both members' and the City's core value propositions, the Chamber will provide education, thought leadership and professional skills development to capitalize on opportunities for growth."

Through events, education, networking, thought leadership, mentor programs, and other initiatives, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce fosters growth through collaboration, and empowers organizations of all sizes to realize their full potential.

ABOUT THE BALTIMORE CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

As the voice of Baltimore businesses, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's focus is to serve as a forum through which members are able to grow their respective businesses. Programs and initiatives foster collaboration long-term growth, and development, and each campaign is designed to promote both members and the City's core value propositions. The Chamber is committed to advocating for the continuing adoption of a pro-business agenda by the City of Baltimore and the region on behalf of its members.

