Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner, PLLC: Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner Announces $1 Million Settlement for Client Injured in Fall at Island County Transfer Station

The Settlement Came in a Lawsuit Filed for Catastrophic Injuries

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / The Seattle law firm of Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner, PLLC, announced the settlement of a lawsuit filed against the Coupeville Solid Waste Facility after a volunteer at the site fell 17 feet onto concrete. The $1 million settlement was agreed to by all parties to compensate the victim of the fall for the catastrophic injuries he suffered.

The victim went to the transfer station to drop off waste collected at the Island County Homeless Coalition where he was a volunteer helping the organization. What should have been an uneventful trip to the facility turned into a life-altering situation when the man fell off an unprotected edge and plummeted 17 feet to the concrete below. The man suffered from multiple fractures, including cervical vertebrae, the right scapula, superior and inferior sternum, right hand and wrist, three to five ribs, left distal tibia, left patella, and left fibula. He also suffered a significant head injury with a subdural hematoma.

The personal injury attorneys at Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner, PLLC, filed a lawsuit on behalf of their client seeking damages for the injuries he suffered.

