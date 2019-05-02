Whistle-Produced YouTube Original Series "F2 Finding Football" Receives Daytime Emmy Awards Nomination for Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards to be held on Sunday, May 5th

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The YouTube Original series "F2 Finding Football," starring soccer skill pioneers Billy Wingrove and Jeremy Lynch of The F2, received a Daytime Emmy Awards Nomination for Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program. Bringing together the best in football talent and celebrity guests, The F2 takes viewers along a global adventure to explore the beautiful game and unique pitches around the world in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iceland, France, Thailand and more. The show is produced by Whistle , the sports entertainment media brand that creates, curates and distributes content for young audiences, and is currently available on YouTube Premium .

YouTube superstars The F2 have earned over 5 billion minutes watched on their channel, 1.5 billion lifetime views and 10 million subscribers to date on YouTube, and the first two episodes of "F2 Finding Football" have a combined 8.6 million views and 24 million minutes watched. The series was also nominated for the 2018 Streamy Awards - Show of the Year and Sports Series.

"This is an amazing honor," said Wingrove and Lynch of The F2. "We had such an incredible time creating this series with Whistle and bringing it to our fan base and beyond through YouTube."

Whistle is the production company behind "F2 Finding Football" among other successful series on YouTube including "Dunk League," "No Days Off," "Bad Jokes," and more.

"Creating quality, engaging content that resonates with young viewers on a global scale has always been an important pillar of our foundation and for this to be recognized with a Daytime Emmy nomination is an honor," said Jeff Nathenson, managing director, international of Whistle. "Working with YouTube and The F2 on this series was the perfect match, and we are so proud of this project."

Luke Hyams, Head of Originals for YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa: "We are so honoured that YouTube Original series F2 Finding Football has received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. It's such an exciting moment for YouTube and we are so pleased that people around the world love the show as much as we do."

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

ABOUT WHISTLE:

Whistle is a global sports and entertainment company that creates, curates and distributes positive, brand safe original content. Whistle fosters a spirit that inspires and motivates its vast and highly-engaged young audience by blending proprietary data-driven insights, activating its diverse creator community and showcasing unparalleled in-house production capabilities. Join Whistle and its new LA based studio, New Form, across all social platforms, digital streaming and linear cable networks to discover everything from scripted and unscripted shows to the latest social video trends. For more information, visit whistlesports.com .

