sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.05.2019 | 17:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 2

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, resolutions 1 to 5 and 7 to 15 were duly passed on a poll. Following the Company's announcement on 19 March 2019 that Ian Cockerill would be retiring as a Director, a motion was put to the meeting to withdraw Resolution 6 seeking his re-election as a Director. This motion was approved and Resolution 6 was duly withdrawn.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 170,347,31699.9817,4500.0239.91%2,795,174
Resolution 270,179,99099.81134,9530.1939.88%2,845,997
Resolution 370,347,39299.9816,5320.0239.90%2,794,092
Resolution 460,234,07485.6210,118,28914.3839.90%2,808,576
Resolution 570,323,20899.9629,1560.0439.90%2,808,576
Resolution 6Resolution Withdrawn
Resolution 770,319,20299.9627,0620.0439.89%2,814,676
Resolution 869,335,81498.181,284,0501.8240.05%2,811,076
Resolution 970,264,69099.8885,1740.1239.90%2,811,076
Resolution 1069,988,43099.47370,8910.5339.90%2,801,619
Resolution 1170,583,40699.9348,5920.0740.06%2,798,942
Resolution 1271,973,45998.411,159,5171.5941.48%27,963
Resolution 1370,277,95399.9163,3480.0939.89%2,819,639
Resolution 1470,252,91499.85103,4540.1539.90%2,804,572
Resolution 1570,312,70099.9351,4070.0739.90%2,796,833


*Available Voting Rights equals 176,330,242


2 May 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire