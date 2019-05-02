BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, resolutions 1 to 5 and 7 to 15 were duly passed on a poll. Following the Company's announcement on 19 March 2019 that Ian Cockerill would be retiring as a Director, a motion was put to the meeting to withdraw Resolution 6 seeking his re-election as a Director. This motion was approved and Resolution 6 was duly withdrawn.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 70,347,316 99.98 17,450 0.02 39.91% 2,795,174 Resolution 2 70,179,990 99.81 134,953 0.19 39.88% 2,845,997 Resolution 3 70,347,392 99.98 16,532 0.02 39.90% 2,794,092 Resolution 4 60,234,074 85.62 10,118,289 14.38 39.90% 2,808,576 Resolution 5 70,323,208 99.96 29,156 0.04 39.90% 2,808,576 Resolution 6 Resolution Withdrawn Resolution 7 70,319,202 99.96 27,062 0.04 39.89% 2,814,676 Resolution 8 69,335,814 98.18 1,284,050 1.82 40.05% 2,811,076 Resolution 9 70,264,690 99.88 85,174 0.12 39.90% 2,811,076 Resolution 10 69,988,430 99.47 370,891 0.53 39.90% 2,801,619 Resolution 11 70,583,406 99.93 48,592 0.07 40.06% 2,798,942 Resolution 12 71,973,459 98.41 1,159,517 1.59 41.48% 27,963 Resolution 13 70,277,953 99.91 63,348 0.09 39.89% 2,819,639 Resolution 14 70,252,914 99.85 103,454 0.15 39.90% 2,804,572 Resolution 15 70,312,700 99.93 51,407 0.07 39.90% 2,796,833



*Available Voting Rights equals 176,330,242



2 May 2019