BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 2
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, resolutions 1 to 5 and 7 to 15 were duly passed on a poll. Following the Company's announcement on 19 March 2019 that Ian Cockerill would be retiring as a Director, a motion was put to the meeting to withdraw Resolution 6 seeking his re-election as a Director. This motion was approved and Resolution 6 was duly withdrawn.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
The results of the poll were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|% of Available Voting Rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|70,347,316
|99.98
|17,450
|0.02
|39.91%
|2,795,174
|Resolution 2
|70,179,990
|99.81
|134,953
|0.19
|39.88%
|2,845,997
|Resolution 3
|70,347,392
|99.98
|16,532
|0.02
|39.90%
|2,794,092
|Resolution 4
|60,234,074
|85.62
|10,118,289
|14.38
|39.90%
|2,808,576
|Resolution 5
|70,323,208
|99.96
|29,156
|0.04
|39.90%
|2,808,576
|Resolution 6
|Resolution Withdrawn
|Resolution 7
|70,319,202
|99.96
|27,062
|0.04
|39.89%
|2,814,676
|Resolution 8
|69,335,814
|98.18
|1,284,050
|1.82
|40.05%
|2,811,076
|Resolution 9
|70,264,690
|99.88
|85,174
|0.12
|39.90%
|2,811,076
|Resolution 10
|69,988,430
|99.47
|370,891
|0.53
|39.90%
|2,801,619
|Resolution 11
|70,583,406
|99.93
|48,592
|0.07
|40.06%
|2,798,942
|Resolution 12
|71,973,459
|98.41
|1,159,517
|1.59
|41.48%
|27,963
|Resolution 13
|70,277,953
|99.91
|63,348
|0.09
|39.89%
|2,819,639
|Resolution 14
|70,252,914
|99.85
|103,454
|0.15
|39.90%
|2,804,572
|Resolution 15
|70,312,700
|99.93
|51,407
|0.07
|39.90%
|2,796,833
*Available Voting Rights equals 176,330,242
2 May 2019