A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest real world evidence engagement for a healthcare service provider.During the course of this engagement, the real world evidence analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading healthcare company to improve clinical trials efficiency.

The Business Problem:The client, a renowned healthcare service provider, faced multiple challenges due to their inability to tackle the rising cost of data management. The healthcare service provider is well-known for offering innovative patient care and have several healthcare centers spread across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Also, with the growing complexity of clinical trials, the client was looking for solutions to maintain electronic health records and validate the patient data in real time.

The Solution Offered:Given the complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig leveraged real world evidence analytics to understand two critical imperatives cost control and improvements in clinical trials. Also, the analytics experts developed a customized real world evidence platform and integrated it with the clinical database. This helped the client to adopt a business model that helped them experience a significant reduction in the cost and improvement in the efficiency of their clinical trials in not more than two weeks.

Quantzig's real world evidence solutions helped the client to:

Gain insights into treatment pathways and pricing levels

Examine the safety, efficacy and ethics of their clinical trials

Quantzig's real world evidence solutions offered predictive insights on:

Satisfying customer demands for cost-effective healthcare services

Accelerating time to market by 10% by developing a constructive marketing strategy

