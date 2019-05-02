Calero Software Selects Edinburgh For European Headquarters

- US-based global software company continues to expand European presence, investing millions in region

- Calero CEO Joe Pajer hails dynamism of Edinburgh's high-tech cluster for decision

- MD for EMEA appointed

- New headquarters with office capacity to grow team size by up to 40% officially opened today by Ivan McKee MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Technology Expense Management and Managed Mobility Services software, today hosted the official opening of its European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners , a U.S.-based private equity firm headquartered in Boston.

Following the 2018 acquisition of Edinburgh software business Veropath, Calero has now established Edinburgh as its European headquarters, with the majority of its European-based software development, operations and sales resources located in a new home in Edinburgh's west end, as it progresses its expansion strategy across the region. The company is increasing investment in R&D, operations, and sales in Edinburgh to support its rapidly growing global client base, and has recruited Andrew Wyse as Managing Director, EMEA to lead its European operation. This includes Calero's sales and marketing, engineering, and operations office in Roosendaal, The Netherlands.

Joe Pajer, President and CEO of Calero, said at today's opening: "Our new European headquarters is a defining moment in Calero's ambitious growth strategy for, and investment in, Europe. We have chosen Edinburgh as the location for our headquarters to tap into Scotland's deep technology talent pool to add to our existing dynamic team. Topping off another year of record growth in 2018, we could not be more excited about the Edinburgh headquarters."

Ivan McKee, Scottish Government Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation, said: "It's an honour to welcome Calero's European headquarters to Edinburgh. The decision by Calero to lead its European operations from here is testament to Edinburgh, and Scotland, that is fast becoming known worldwide for its vibrant technology scene. The Scottish Government has published an ambitious plan to boost international exports and I am delighted that in Calero, we have added another important exporter to our economy, an encouraging marker for economic development in Scotland."

The new headquarters is at 40 Torphichen Street, in a modern high-tech office with significant expansion capacity. The office space has been designed to include a dedicated Kanban space and collaborative breakout areas to foster creative, open-minded analysis and development.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS), and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at www.calero.com . More on job opportunities at www.calero.com/about-us/careers/ .

