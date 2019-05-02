KIDOZ Inc.: KIDOZ Operational Integrations and Corporate Merger Now Complete

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ content discovery network, the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System (www.kidoz.net), the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), and publisher of the Rooplay Originals games library, announced today that it has completed its restructuring, launched a revised version of its corporate website www.kidoz.net, and has returned focus to the sales, marketing, and development of its suite of products.

Since the Shoal Games Ltd. acquisition of Kidoz Ltd. of Israel was completed on March 4, 2019, the Company has changed its name to Kidoz Inc.; changed its ticker symbol on its main trading exchange, the TSX.V, to KIDZ; changed its ticker symbol on the OTCQB to KDOZF for US priced quotes and information purposes; and completed the evaluation and implementation of the technical, accounting, and operational processes at the two Companies.

Significant advancements have been made in the combined Company's accounting processes to ensure that the tight public company reporting requirements can be met by all of the KIDOZ operating units. Further, KIDOZ has unified its communication, development, and sales operations to ensure visibility across the Company's multiple offices. The installation of collaboration tools to foster remote co-working and increase transparency between the previously separate companies is helping to increase productivity and advance the capacity of the sales pipelines at KIDOZ. By completing the detailed business and technical evaluations prior to closing March 4, management was able to determine the preferred solutions and complete the system migrations successfully over the past few weeks.

The Company website located at www.kidoz.net was updated to include an introduction of a dedicated investor area (http://investor.kidoz.net). A second phase of website development is underway to promote the synergies between the merged companies. These synergies include the unification of the KIDOZ OS and Rooplay original content more closely which, once complete, provide an end-to-end kids content and operating system solution to OEMs and mobile carriers. An additional synergy is the Rooplay Original games library and our content development studios which empower the KIDOZ media sales team to create special "playable" ads that are becoming one of the most effective and requested campaign types by kids brands. As KIDOZ is the world's most popular kids focused mobile SDK, brands are benefiting from the high impact and engagement that these special campaigns can offer.

Media sales on the KIDOZ network have been strong during the quarter and the Company's business plan is progressing on schedule. While the first quarter of 2019 will have less than 30 days of revenues from the Kidoz Ltd. network and contain all of the one-time expenses associated with the merger, the KIDOZ team anticipates a record year of sales as media budgets continue to shift from Linear TV to digital platforms like KIDOZ as brands seek to engage their customers where they spend most of their screen time. Digital media buying by kids brands is expected to pass 1 billion dollar this year, and KIDOZ is considered one of the most respected and known brands in the market.

About KIDOZ

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) is the Internet of Kids (IoK). Engaging more than 50 million kids a month across the leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Nintendo, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

