

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conservative economic commentator Stephen Moore has withdrawn from consideration for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.



President Donald Trump revealed the news of Moore's withdrawal in a post on Twitter amid reports the Republican-controlled Senate did not have the votes to confirm his potential nomination.



'Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process,' Trump tweeted.



'Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts and deregulation which have produced non-inflationary prosperity for all Americans,' he added. 'I've asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country. '



Moore's potential nomination has recently come under fire over past comments criticized as sexist and concerns he is overly partisan.



In a letter to Trump, Moore attributed his decision to 'unrelenting attacks on my character' but said he would continue to be 'loud economic voice' advocating for the president's policies.



The withdrawal by Moore comes less than two weeks after businessman and former presidential candidate Herman Cain also withdrew from consideration for a post on the Fed Board.



'First, Herman Cain. Now, Stephen Moore. Thank goodness neither were actually nominated,' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Twitter.



He added, 'The only thing less funny than some of Mr. Moore's tasteless, offensive, sexist 'jokes' was the idea that President @realDonaldTrump would even consider him for a seat on the Federal Reserve.'



Schumer subsequently called on the president to nominate two 'serious candidates who will strengthen our economy.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



