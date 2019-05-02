Press Line: How Viral Again is Improving Online Content for Social Media Users?

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / We just spoke to the Founders of Viral Again - Mujahid Islam and Chandra Prakash Choudhary, and here's what they had to say regarding the success of their company:

Can you tell me the story of your prior successes, challenges, and major responsibilities?

It all goes back to 2011 when I was only becoming familiar with the Facebook community. In the beginning, most of my time was spent in exploration as it was a new experience and everything seemed quite intriguing. But who would have thought that in the near future it would actually turn out to be something incredible? As I continued to explore I saw how different people shared the same interests as me; they found meaning in small things like I did. Bit by bit, I discovered new areas of entertainment and information. I would always come across something new every day while going through the newsfeed.

As my interest grew, I started spending more time on Facebook. I could feel my other sources of entertainment shrink because I knew I had found something that had a lot of potentials. I found specific patterns in how users behaved. I got insight into a lot of things; how different sets of people (for, e.g. age, gender, demography) react towards specific content, and what they find interesting on the internet.

It was because of the sheer dedication and interest that I found myself building a massive community in the field of entertainment. There was something very satisfying about managing such a large community. I even got to meet other community owners while I was establishing my own.

In fact, it was at that very moment when I first met Chandra Prakash who was already growing his community pages at the time. From the very start, something about him was so special that it made him stand out from everybody else. After interacting with him, I noticed that he had a way of engaging with his audience like no one else! Soon we realised that not only did we both share the same vision, we also had a lot of other things in common that we could mutually benefit from. We saw the potential in the work we were doing, and we knew that by working together we could actually convert it into a business. By taking all the timely decisions we embarked on our new career, and that was the onset of something wonderful-the birth of Viral Again (2014).

We started by identifying all the problems and errors and then by eliminating them so that we could give user's precisely what they were looking for. We could see how users were getting irritated by click-baits and misleading news. At ViralAgain could help fill that gap with the idea of Rearfront - by publishing meaningful, reliable, and entertaining content. Rearfront is an entertainment platform that provides you with quality content and keeps you up-to-date with new trends. Rearfront's resources offer its users with content that covers a vast range of topics. The categories range from entertainment to all the current hot topics; celebrity news; social issues; sports; humour and a whole lot more!

However, it wasn't as easy as it sounds! Filtering out fake stories, misleading titles, and irrelevant content was a huge challenge. But if we had to add any value to our content, we had to do it to provide people with quality entertainment and information.

We, at Viral Again, feel like it's our responsibility to keep our users up to date with trends and the quality of content they deserve to see. We fight this every day and make sure only the most reliable content reaches our audience. We follow community standards and keep up with everything. It hasn't failed us yet. Viral Again achieved everything we hoped for, and through fair means.

Though there were things that always tried to halt our growth and progress, e.g. Facebook reach algorithms, continuously changing trends and competition from other platforms/communities, we kept up the quality of content in the face of all the challenges and lived up to the expectations of people who joined us in building our assets.

It turned out just as we expected; our stories often go viral and are read by over 14m users monthly. Our visions are now a reality. There's nothing else we could ask for.

We, at one point, entertained more than 35 million fans and multiple groups/communities we grew together.

Can you tell me about a time when you almost gave up, how you felt about that, and what you did instead of giving up?

Everyone sees bad days, and so did we. There were times when the performance didn't meet our expectations and targets. We had to fire half of our team because of the updates in 'content reach.' But we never let that demoralize us; we stood firm and strong in the face of all the hardships. We never gave up because we enjoy our work regardless of the monetary value.

We're working towards our goal regardless of the amount of profit we make.

Our brands are a total package that includes every entertainment niche.

Rearfront is an entertainment platform that provides you with quality content and keeps you up-to-date with new trends. It's resources provide you with social stories and excellent sense of humor. At rearfront.com a user will find every trending news or topic with all the internet drama. Rearfront's Facebook recently crossed 800k likes and is being appreciated and shared all over Facebook.

Nerdism.com is a website designed to fill fuel to all kinds of fan bases on the Internet. May it be Movies, Books, TV series, or Comics- Nerdism covers it all! It keeps you updated with all your entertainment obsessions so you won't miss a thing. If you belong to a particular fandom, then Nerdism is the place for you!

Doggo is a social platform that focuses on dogs. It covers news related to dogs, dog-related humour, and even provides you with your daily dose of doggo cuteness so you can have your day made. Doggo.com is also hosting our new mobile game which is on the iOS Store and Play store. Doggo's Facebook page has more than 1 million, and the Instagram community has over 200k followers.

Freaked is an American website dedicated to resourcing you with weird and creepy things that you don't get to see everywhere. Freaked.com covers serial killers, chilling documentaries, and anything related to the horror genre to spook you out.

What is your definition of success?

For us, progression is the success. We believe in constantly improving and growing our business as well as all things that surround the business. However, 'surviving and staying in the game' is the most important and crucial part of it all. The growth of all our brands defines our success.

If someone would want to emulate your career, what would you suggest are the most important things to do?

You see, success will always bring emulation from others. But, having complete faith in your capabilities is the key. We have always used original ideas and taken unprecedented steps to improve our work. So, it's best to stick to your own style because originality and authenticity in work will always stand out.

