RTDNA Canada Announces Gerry Belec as the 2019 Recipient of the Bill Hutton Award of Excellence

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce that Gerry Belec will receive the 2019 RTDNA Bill Hutton Award of Excellence. Formerly known as the "Friend of RTDNA Canada Award" the award was renamed in 2009 to honour the late Bill Hutton, RTDNA Canada's first president. The award is given to individuals or organizations who have shown a true commitment to RTDNA and the betterment of journalism in Canada.

RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway said, "It is very important that we recognize all of the leaders that contribute to success and innovation in our industry. Gerry has led transformative broadcast operations at Global News - I am happy that he is being recognized and celebrated by the RTDNA."

"Gerry is a wizard of innovation, leading Global News through massive technical transformation and soaring to new heights" said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President of Global News. "We are so grateful for his commitment and creativity, and simply thrilled to see Gerry's getting recognized for his exceptional contribution."

Gerry Belec is the Director of News Technology and Operations for Global News. Gerry has more than 30 years' experience as a broadcast technology professional, with a strong track record of being at the leading-edge of innovation within the industry.

Beginning his career at BCTV in the mid-eighties, Gerry managed the computer graphics department for more than a decade within their dynamic and challenging news room. Following that, Gerry brought his expertise abroad, spending several years travelling the world and overseeing the implementation of state of the art graphics systems for international clients as a Broadcast Product Specialist for Pinnacle Systems.

Having a varied career which goes beyond traditional broadcasting, Gerry also claims several impressive concert production credits to his name. He lead the design of live video effects for three consecutive Grateful Dead summer tours, was in charge of the 3D stereoscopic animation show during the KISS 3D Psycho Circus Tour and created the video and graphic elements for Janet Jackson's 2001 World Tour.

Gerry joined the Global team in 2006; under his leadership Global News has become the trailblazer in newsroom and control room technology. Named the 2018 Broadcaster of the Year by the British Columbia Association of Broadcasters, Gerry has spearheaded the move to automated control rooms and was key in the development of Global News' MMC (multi-market content) production model. This system was awarded the 2009 Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award in recognition of technical innovation and quality design as well as the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation.

The Bill Hutton Award will be presented to Gerry Belec at the President's Reception on May 10 during the 2019 RTDNA National Conference & Awards Gala. You can attend the event and purchase tickets online!

ABOUT RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

