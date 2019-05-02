MEMRI Releases Research and Clips on Holocaust Denial from the Past Year to Mark Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / May 2, 2019 marks Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. As antisemitism from both jihadi and white supremacist sources spikes across the West, MEMRI continues to research it. For over two decades, MEMRI has been monitoring and documenting antisemitism and Holocaust denial from the Arab and Muslim world, maintaining the largest archives in the world of this content as part of the MEMRI Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial. This past year, we have published dozens of reports and videos of Holocaust denial, which are included below.

With the rising tide of antisemitism in the West - not only in sermons by extremist imams across the U.S. but also on online platforms by neo-Nazis, white supremacists, fascists, and racists - MEMRI, together with the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, has launched a new project for monitoring online incitement against Jews, people of color, Muslims, and the LGBTQ+ community. The project aims to examine where white-supremacist incitement coincides and intersects with jihadi incitement, hatred, and extremism on social media. MEMRI research also includes a focus on the brave reformists in the Middle East who speak out against antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

The MEMRI-Lantos project documents antisemitic themes in Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, and Turkish newspaper reports, editorials, and other media sources, distributing all its research - reports, analysis, and videos - through a blog and all its videos through the Lantos MEMRI TV page. The project informs governments, policy-makers, and law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as media, academia, and the general public, so that they may gain a greater understanding of these issues. Its projects researching antisemitism are supporting legislation on Capitol Hill and throughout the West. The Lantos Project YouTube page includes videos from annual events held in the Speaker's Dining Room of the U.S. Capitol marking the establishment of the Lantos Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Archives.

Egyptian Hebrew Professor Abou Al-Azayem Farjallah: Zionists Collaborated With Nazis; Gas Chambers Could Not Have Killed Millions; New Literature Says Holocaust Not Directed Toward Jews (April 24, 2019)

Jordanian Columnist: Leaders Of Democracies Have Never Been Held To Account For Their War Crimes, While Nazis Were Convicted Based On Exaggerated Claims Of The Jews (April 9, 2019)

'Al-Ahram' Columnist: The Holocaust Is A Deception Used By The Zionists To Take Over The World (February 22, 2019)

Article On Egyptian Website: There Is No Evidence The Holocaust Happened (January 31, 2019)

YouTube Censors MEMRI TV Clip For 'Hate Speech' - The Clip Exposes Commentator On Lebanon TV Calling Holocaust 'The Greatest Lie In Modern History' (December 12, 2018)

At Antisemitic Conference In Tehran, Iranian Presidency Official Denies Holocaust: 'In Fact, We Do Show Antisemitic Behavior, And If We Are Not Doing Something Against The Jews, We Feel Bad - It Is Part Of Our Culture' (November 12, 2018)

Jordanian Writer: The Spanish Inquisition Murdered Hundreds Of Thousands Of Muslims, While The Holocaust Involved The Death Of No More Than Several Thousand Jews (October 11, 2018)

Palestinian Authority TV Lauds President Abbas' Holocaust Denial PhD Thesis, Terror Attacks Launched From Lebanon (July 26, 2018)

Turkish Twitter Posts Praise Adolf Hitler: 'I Wish He Had Killed All Of Them' (June 4, 2018)

Writer In Hamas Mouthpiece: The Holocaust Exists Only In Israeli Tales - And In The Minds Of Supporters Of Normalization With Israel (April 11, 2018)

Gaza Activist Maryam Abu Moussa: We Will Throw Jews into Ditches Like Hitler; Trump's End Will Come At the Hand of a Palestinian Boy (April 24, 2019)

Egyptian Hebrew Professor Abou Al-Azayem Farjallah: Zionists Collaborated with Nazis; Gas Chambers Could Not Have Killed Millions (April 4, 2019)

Lebanese Academic Hassan Jouni: U.S. and Zionist Movement Funded Hitler; Today, U.S. Funds Fascism through Gulf States (March 19, 2019)

Jordanian Professor Ahmad Nofal: Holocaust Was an Illusion; Figure of 6 Million Is a Big Lie (March 22, 2019)

Egyptian Researcher Mohamed Gad El-Zoghby: We Should Erect a Statue of Hitler Because of What He Did to the Jews (February 9, 2019)

Iraqi MP Khalaf Abdelsamad Khalaf: Hitler Was No Worse than Saddam (January 19, 2019)

French-Jewish Holocaust Denier Jacob Cohen: Holocaust Wasn't Mentioned Until Convenient Time in Israel's History; MEMRI Makes People Think Iran Wants to Commit a Second Holocaust; The Holocaust Has Become a Religion (January 5, 2019)

Kuwaiti Cleric Jihad Al-'Ayesh: The Jews Shatter the Spirit Of Every Country They Settle In; Hitler Warned His People of the Prostitution They Spread (November 21, 2018)

Jordanian Political Commentator Sufyan Tal: The Holocaust - The Greatest Lie In Modern History(November 11, 2018)

Iranian Researcher Shams Al-Din Rahmani Denies The Holocaust, Says The Jews Control The Oil Industry(October 6, 2018)

Palestinian Author Adham Sharkawi: Europeans Supported Jewish State To Get Rid Of Jews, Hitler Was Influenced By The Jews' Attempt To Enslave Germany (July 19, 2018)

Palestinian Authority TV Lauds President Abbas' Holocaust Denial Ph.D. Thesis, Terror Attacks Launched from Lebanon (July 20, 2018)

Egyptian TV Host Tawfiq Okasha: The Jews Control the World Economy, Started World War II, Sacrificing a bunch of Jews in the Holocaust (June 12, 2018)

Iraqi Journalist Mahmoud Al-Hashemi: Hitler Slaughtered The Jews Because They Were Using The Black Market Against Him; Shakespeare Shone A Spotlight On The Cruel Jewish Mentality (June 9, 2018)

Kuwaiti Cleric Sheikh Jihad Al-'Ayesh Denies The Holocaust And The Existence Of Gas Chambers: How Big A Bakery Would You Need To Make 50,000 Loaves Of Bread? (May 26, 2018)

Egyptian Professor Amr Allam: Israeli Violence Is in the Jewish Genes; TV Host: Jews Have Exploited the Holocaust (May 5, 2018)

PA President Mahmoud Abbas: Holocaust, Massacres of European Jews Due to Their Function in Society as Usurers; Hitler Struck a Deal with the Jews (April 30, 2018)

Holocaust Denial On PA TV - Palestinian Writer Hani Abu Zeid: The Jews Colluded With Hitler In The 'False Holocaust' (April 10, 2018)

Egyptian Journalist Dr. Hoda Zakariya: The Scope of the Holocaust Is Just a Rumor (February 7, 2018)

About MEMRI:

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

