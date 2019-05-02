Optimum Financial Group appoints a new Chief Executive Officer

Anabelle Blondeau succeeds to Jean-Claude Pagé in this role

MONTRÉAL, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Financial Group announced a senior management appointment during Optimum Group Inc.'s annual shareholders' meeting on April 30, 2019.



In accordance with a longstanding succession plan, Jean-Claude Pagé, B.A., B.Sc., FCIA, FSA, retires from his functions as Chief Executive Officer. Actively involved since his arrival in 1976, he has dedicated the last 25 years successively as President and Chief Operating Officer (1995-2012), then Chief Executive Officer (since 2012) as well as Chair of the Board (since 2017). Mr. Pagé remains Chair of the Board.

Anabelle Blondeau, CPA, CMA, FSA, MAAA, is designated President and Chief Executive Officer. She has accumulated achievements as President and Chief Operating Officer in the last six years and has held several strategic management positions in Canada, in the United States and in France over the past 30 years. Mrs. Blondeau remains Vice Chair of the Board.

"On behalf of the administrators and the shareholders, I thank Jean-Claude for his significant contributions to the quality and the profitability of operations throughout the years. His great competency, rigor and determination have truly been important assets for our Group", said Gilles Blondeau, Honorary Chair of the Board, Optimum Group Inc. "We trust Anabelle will exceed our expectations, as she has consistently done until today, and wish her every success in her new role".

This senior management appointment occurs 50 years after the foundation of the Group in April 1969 by Gilles Blondeau. His vision was to build in Quebec a diversified financial group that would shine internationally. This vision is now a reality.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1969, the Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients. Global and privately-owned, it is diversified in the sectors of life insurance, general insurance, life reinsurance, actuarial consulting, asset management, and real estate. The Group has over 585 employees in subsidiaries mainly across Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues generate 850 million dollars and its total assets exceed 4.7 billion dollars. www.optimumgroup.com

