

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $441 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $520 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $4.11 billion from $3.91 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.87 - $3.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX