

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.58 billion, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $0.51 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CBS Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $515 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $4.17 billion from $3.76 billion last year.



CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $515 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $4.17 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.



