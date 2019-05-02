

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.59 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.50 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.8% to $37.12 million from $43.07 million last year.



DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.59 Mln. vs. $3.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q1): $37.12 Mln vs. $43.07 Mln last year.



