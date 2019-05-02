

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $57.26 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $15.14 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $53.76 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $890.05 million from $919.95 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $53.76 Mln. vs. $34.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $890.05 Mln vs. $919.95 Mln last year.



