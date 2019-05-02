

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.98 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.26 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $5.28 billion from $5.09 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.26 Bln. vs. $1.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.76 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $5.28 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.



