Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results

LUXEMBOURG, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



Summary of 2019 First Quarter Results

(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2018)

1Q 2019 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 Net sales ($ million) 1,872 2,105 (11 %) 1,866 0 % Operating income ($ million) 259 179 45 % 212 22 % Net income ($ million) 243 225 8 % 235 3 % Shareholders' net income ($ million) 243 226 8 % 235 3 % Earnings per ADS ($) 0.41 0.38 8 % 0.40 3 % Earnings per share ($) 0.21 0.19 8 % 0.20 3 % EBITDA* ($ million) 390 426 (8 %) 354 10 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 20.9 % 20.2 % 19.0 %

In the first quarter of 2019, sales declined 11% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting no deliveries of offshore line pipe for East Mediterranean gas projects concluded in the previous quarter and the slowdown in the US and Canadian markets. Operating income, which benefited from a $15 million recovery of tariffs paid on the import of steel bars into the United States to feed our Bay City mill, was 22% higher year-on-year on similar revenues, while net income for the quarter amounted to 13% of sales.

During the quarter, our working capital declined by $199 million, reflecting mostly a reduction in receivables and inventories. With operating cash flow of $548 million and capital expenditures of $86 million, our free cash flow amounted to $462 million (25% of revenues) and after paying $141 million for our investment in Saudi Steel Pipe (SSP), consolidating $74 million of SSP's net debt and collecting $40 million from Techgen's credits, our net cash position increased by $281 million to reach $766 million at the end of the quarter.

Market Background and Outlook

In the USA, there has been a limited slowdown in drilling activity in the year to date following the oil price downturn in the fourth quarter of last year and a more disciplined approach to capital expenditure by shale operators. In Canada, the slowdown has been more pronounced with a lack of pipeline takeaway capacity and government-mandated production cuts. Although oil prices have recovered in the year to date, capital discipline by shale operators is likely to persist through the year, which may limit any increase in drilling activity.

In Latin America, the recovery in drilling activity in Mexico may be tempered by financial constraints, while, in the rest of the region, drilling activity is expected to remain relatively stable, with shale drilling activity in Argentina switching from gas to oil.

In the eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity is expected to continue its gradual recovery with a focus on gas developments.

Following a solid performance in the first quarter, we expect to consolidate our sales around this level in the next quarter and hold margins at a similar level to last year. With a stable level of sales, and limited capital investment requirements, we should continue to generate a strong free cash flow during the year.

Analysis of 2019 First Quarter Results



Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 Seamless 640 700 (9 %) 651 (2 %) Welded 184 247 (26 %) 285 (35 %) Total 824 947 (13 %) 936 (12 %)

Tubes 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 (Net sales - $ million) North America 893 967 (8 %) 807 11 % South America 330 356 (7 %) 285 16 % Europe 158 148 7 % 153 4 % Middle East & Africa 301 436 (31 %) 456 (34 %) Asia Pacific 81 77 5 % 66 23 % Total net sales ($ million) 1,763 1,984 (11 %) 1,766 0 % Operating income ($ million) 238 154 55 % 194 23 % Operating margin (% of sales) 13.5 % 7.7 % 11.0 %

Net sales of tubular products and services decreased 11% sequentially and were flat year on year. Sequentially a 13% decrease in volumes was partially offset by a 2% increase in average selling price resulting from a better product mix (higher proportion of seamless pipes). In North America sales decreased 8% sequentially, due to lower sales in the US onshore, reflecting activity reductions by our Rig Direct customers. In South America sales declined 7% sequentially, reflecting lower sales of OCTG in Argentina. In Europe sales increased 7% thanks to higher sales of offshore line pipe products. In the Middle East and Africa sales decreased 31% sequentially, after the end of deliveries of line pipe products for the Zohr project in the East Mediterranean, while they were partially offset by $40 million sales from SSP. In Asia Pacific sales increased 5% thanks to an increase in sales of OCTG products to LNG projects in Australia.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $238 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $154 million in the previous quarter and $194 million in the first quarter of 2018. In the previous quarter operating income was negatively affected by $109 million charge to amortization of customer relationships. Still after correcting for the one off effect in the previous quarter, the operating margin improved based on a better product mix(reflecting a mix of products with higher participation of seamless products) and a reduction in selling expenses.

Others 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 Net sales ($ million) 109 121 (10 %) 100 9 % Operating income ($ million) 21 25 (17 %) 19 11 % Operating income (% of sales) 19.1 % 20.7 % 18.7 %

Net sales of other products and services decreased 10% sequentially but increased 9% year on year. The sequential decrease in sales is mainly related to lower sales of sucker rods and coiled tubing.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $345 million, or 18.5% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $487 million, 23.1% in the previous quarter and $350 million, 18.7% in the first quarter of 2018. In the previous quarter SG&A was negatively affected by $109 million charge to amortization of customer relationships. In addition to the one off charge, selling expenses declined reflecting lower volumes.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $24 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $6 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $8 million in the first quarter of 2018. The gain of the quarter corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $26 million, $21 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on a net short position in local currency at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $29 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to a gain of $51 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $46 million in the first quarter of 2018. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas (BSP:USIM).

Income tax charge amounted to $70 million in the first quarter of 2019 or 22% of income before income tax, including $8 million net charges, related to foreign exchange variations, mainly in Argentina and Mexico.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2019 was $548 million, compared with $239 million in the previous quarter and a use of cash of $30 million in the first quarter of 2018. Working capital decreased by $199 million, reflecting, in part, the reduction in sales as well as a decrease in inventories.

Capital expenditures amounted to $86 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $76 million in the previous quarter and $92 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Free cash flow of the quarter amounted to $462 million (25% of revenues), compared to $163 million in the previous quarter and a negative free cash flow of $122 million in the first quarter of 2018.

After paying $141 million for our investment in SSP, consolidating $74 million of SSP's net debt at the end of the quarter and collecting $40 million from Techgen's credits, our net cash position amounted to $766 million, compared to $485 million at the beginning of the year.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement



(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2019 2018 Continuing operations Unaudited Net sales 1,871,759 1,866,235 Cost of sales (1,271,799 ) (1,305,506 ) Gross profit 599,960 560,729 Selling, general and administrative expenses (345,366 ) (349,634 ) Other operating income (expense), net 4,422 1,102 Operating income 259,016 212,197 Finance Income 10,461 9,373 Finance Cost (6,982 ) (10,174 ) Other financial results 20,915 (7,066 ) Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 283,410 204,330 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 29,135 46,026 Income before income tax 312,545 250,356 Income tax (69,956 ) (15,122 ) Income for the period 242,589 235,234 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 242,879 234,983 Non-controlling interests (290 ) 251 242,589 235,234

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position



(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,197,512 6,063,908 Intangible assets, net 1,576,436 1,465,965 Right-of-use assets, net 233,899 - Investments in non-consolidated companies 851,442 805,568 Other investments 111,119 118,155 Deferred tax assets 163,231 181,606 Receivables, net 156,954 9,290,593 151,905 8,787,107 Current assets Inventories, net 2,462,762 2,524,341 Receivables and prepayments, net 141,985 155,885 Current tax assets 117,958 121,332 Trade receivables, net 1,528,467 1,737,366 Derivative financial instruments 11,614 9,173 Other investments 432,604 487,734 Cash and cash equivalents 897,767 5,593,157 428,361 5,464,192 Total assets 14,883,750 14,251,299 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 12,005,132 11,782,882 Non-controlling interests 211,041 92,610 Total equity 12,216,173 11,875,492 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 56,980 29,187 Lease liabilities 193,745 - Deferred tax liabilities 364,938 379,039 Other liabilities 228,306 213,129 Provisions 37,511 881,480 36,089 657,444 Current liabilities Borrowings 622,735 509,820 Lease liabilities 35,959 - Derivative financial instruments 3,462 11,978 Current tax liabilities 238,622 250,233 Other liabilities 202,057 165,693 Provisions 29,496 24,283 Customer advances 57,234 62,683 Trade payables 596,532 1,786,097 693,673 1,718,363 Total liabilities 2,667,577 2,375,807 Total equity and liabilities 14,883,750 14,251,299

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows



Three-month period ended March 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Income for the period 242,589 235,234 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 131,335 141,802 Income tax accruals less payments 9,951 (24,816 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (29,135 ) (46,026 ) Interest accruals less payments, net 560 620 Changes in provisions (1,870 ) 1,527 Changes in working capital 199,489 (363,552 ) Currency translation adjustment and others (5,303 ) 25,644 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 547,616 (29,567 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (85,686 ) (91,938 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 501 (414 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (132,845 ) - Loan to non-consolidated companies - (2,200 ) Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies 40,470 1,950 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 262 1,484 Changes in investments in securities 66,777 84,616 Net cash (used in) investing activities (110,521 ) (6,502 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in non-controlling interests 1 - Payments of lease liabilities (10,171 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 184,396 277,711 Repayments of borrowings (139,052 ) (248,041 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 35,174 29,670 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 472,269 (6,399 ) Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 426,717 330,090 Effect of exchange rate changes (1,484 ) 1,050 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 472,269 (6,399 ) At March 31, 897,502 324,741

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures



EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Operating income 259,016 212,197 Depreciation and amortization 131,335 141,802 EBITDA 390,351 353,999

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and non-current investments less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current) +/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-Current)

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents 897,767 328,675 Other current investments 432,604 999,576 Non-current Investments 106,945 234,739 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments 8,184 (6,063 ) Borrowings - current and non-current (679,715 ) (1,005,595 ) Net cash / (debt) 765,785 551,332

Free Cash Flow



Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow= Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 547,616 (29,567 ) Capital expenditures (85,686 ) (91,938 ) Free cash flow 461,930 (121,505 )

