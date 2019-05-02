

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $214.0 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $276.0 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256.6 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $810.4 million from $913.4 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $256.6 Mln. vs. $302.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $810.4 Mln vs. $913.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX