

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $424 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $428 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $448 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $448 Mln. vs. $428 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX