Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2019) - December 33 Capital Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has completed the consolidation of the common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") effective May 2, 2019.

Upon the effective date of the Consolidation, a total of 353,989 Shares are issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust"), the transfer agent for the Company, will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders of the Company providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to TSX Trust in accordance with instructions in the letter of transmittal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

DECEMBER 33 CAPITAL INC.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-620-8904

Email: morgan@delreymetals.com

