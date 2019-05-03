CSL is a nationally recognized testing laboratory, specializing in elemental and heavy metal testing for food, nutraceuticals, pharma and cosmetic products. It provides services to many leading companies in these industries, across the US and internationally. It is cGMP registered by the USFDA, in addition to being ISO 17025 accredited.

Established in 1995 and privately owned, CSL employs approximately 40 employees and generated 2018 revenues of around USD 5.3 million.

"This acquisition strengthens our Agriculture, Food & Life business in the US, further expanding our scope and geographical presence," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

