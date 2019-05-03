Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis appoints Kelly Farrell as CEO of CallisonRTKL

Amsterdam, 3 May 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that Kelly Farrell AIA will become CEO of CallisonRTKL, the company's architecture business, as of 10 May 2019. Currently an Executive Vice President of the practice, Ms. Farrell succeeds Tim Neal, who led CallisonRTKL for the past two years.

With gross revenues of €301 million in 2018 and over 1,600 professionals, CallisonRTKL is a top five player in global architecture and a leader in retail design and commercial mixed-use developments.

A registered architect with more than 20 years of industry experience, Farrell has been with CallisonRTKL since 2004, steadily earning positions of increasing responsibility and managing a diverse portfolio of projects throughout the globe. She has served on the CallisonRTKL Executive Committee for the past four years, as well as Global Workplace Practice Group Leader, responsible for the firm's work with the US Federal government and multi-national corporations. Prior to her new role, Farrell served as CallisonRTKL's Western Region Sponsor and Executive Vice President for Projects and Partnerships.

Tim Neal, after a long career with Arcadis and nearly two years as CEO of CallisonRTKL, has decided to explore career opportunities outside of Arcadis. During his accomplished career at Arcadis, Neal served almost four years as Global Director of the Buildings business line at Arcadis NV. Prior to Arcadis, he spent over six years as the regional leader of the UK and European businesses of EC Harris.

"I am pleased to announce Kelly Farrell as the incoming CEO of CallisonRTKL," states Mary Ann Hopkins, Arcadis Group Executive, Americas and CallisonRTKL. "Ms. Farrell is a proven leader who brings vision, a strong business sense and the ability to unite people. I am confident that she will be instrumental in CallisonRTKL's continued success. In addition, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to Tim Neal for his strong leadership and dedication to Arcadis and CallisonRTKL."

"I am excited about what the future holds for CallisonRTKL and would like to thank Arcadis for the trust and opportunity," said Kelly Farrell. "CallisonRTKL's greatness has always been the talented, creative people in every office in every city. My first priority is to build on that and grow a professional practice not only poised for the next 50 years, but able to address the challenges of today."

CallisonRTKL has recently successfully navigated a series of management changes, including a strategic review which ended with Arcadis' commitment to maintain ownership, so Farrell's appointment brings stability and a known quality to its leadership. As someone who has made her career at the firm, she understands the unique demands facing today's global architecture and design practices.

Farrell has worked throughout the world on a wide variety of projects. She earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree and a Master of Architecture degree from The Catholic University of America.

Arcadis is the leading. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliverthroughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)