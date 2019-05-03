

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income reflected excellent Life & Health Reinsurance performance and a very strong investment result, impacted by large losses in the property and casualty businesses.



Swiss Re's CEO Christian Mumenthaler said: 'While our property and casualty businesses were affected by significant large losses, Life & Health Re continued on its successful path. Another encouraging sign was the ongoing and accelerating improvement in the overall pricing environment for the property and casualty businesses, especially in loss affected markets. This continued positive momentum in renewals gives us confidence in our outlook.'



For the first-quarter, net income was $429 million compared to $457 million, a year ago. Net premiums earned increased by 5.5% to $8.8 billion. At constant exchange rates, the increase was 9.4%. Return on investments increased to 4.5% from 2.2%. The Group Return on equity was 5.9% compared to 5.6%.



Swiss Re will launch the first tranche of its public share buy-back programme of up to 1 billion Swiss francs purchase value on 6 May 2019.



