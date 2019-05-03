

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) on Friday reported that its net income for the first quarter declined 16 percent to 1.41 billion euros or 1.53 euros per share from 1.68 billion euros or 1.83 euros per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted for special items and amortization of intangible assets, earnings per share for the quarter were 1.65 euros, compared to 1.93 euros last year.



EBIT for the period decreased 22 percent to 1.76 billion euros from 2.26 billion euros a year ago, primarily due to the considerably lower contributions from the Materials and Chemicals segments.



However, sales for the first quarter rose 3 percent to 16.18 billion euros from 15.70 billion euros last year.



BASF said its Board of Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board has proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that the dividend be raised by 0.10 euro to 3.20 euro per share.



Following the adoption of the relevant resolution by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, a total of 2.9 billion euros will be paid out to shareholders of BASF on May 8.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, BASF confirmed the sales and earnings forecast for the BASF Group made in the BASF Report 2018. The company expects slight sales growth as well as a slight increase in EBIT before special items, which is likely to be at the lower end of the range of 1 percent to 10 percent.



