Valiant Investments Plc - Suspension of Trading
London, May 3
VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC
("Valiant" or the "Company")
SUSPENSION OF TRADING
3 May 2019
Valiant Investments plc announces that its ordinary shares have been suspended from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 1 May 2019, pending an announcement of the Company's year end audited results.
The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Valiant Investments plc
Conrad Windham
Telephone: 01366 500722
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796