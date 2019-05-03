Valiant Investments Plc - Suspension of Trading

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant" or the "Company")

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

3 May 2019

Valiant Investments plc announces that its ordinary shares have been suspended from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 1 May 2019, pending an announcement of the Company's year end audited results.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Valiant Investments plc

Conrad Windham

Telephone: 01366 500722

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9796