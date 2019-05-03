

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported that its net loss for the first quarter widened to 320 million euros from 269 million euros last year.



Loss from current operation also widened to 303 million euros, from last year 118 million euros, impacted by the Air France strike for negative 75 million euros.



But, revenues for the quarter grew 3.1 percent to 5.99 billion euros from 5.81 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead for 2019, the company confirmed that the group will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs, with a targeted reduction for 2019 of between -1 percent to 0 percent at constant currency and fuel price.



It is expected that 2019 fuel bill to increase by 650 million euros compared to 2018 to 5.6 billion euros, based on the forward curve of 26 April 2019. The Group's capital expenditures are planned at the level of 3.2 billion euros for the year 2019.



