IRRAS's Nomination Committee Proposes Ms. Catherine Gilmore-Lawless as New Board Member

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS), a commercial-stage medical-technology company, today announced that the company's nomination committee recommends Ms. Catherine Gilmore-Lawless to be a new IRRAS board member.

On April 15, 2019, in the notice for the Annual General Meeting, the nomination committee for IRRAS presented its proposals to the AGM, which will be held on May 14, 2019. The notice stated that the nomination committee intended to propose an additional board member to be presented as soon as possible, no later than in connection with the AGM.

Ms. Gilmore-Lawless is an American citizen and has 30 years of experience in the neuroscience sector. Her experience includes more than 15 years in several leading positions at Elekta Instrument AB, including President of the company's US subsidiary where she was instrumental in introducing new neurosurgical technology including image guidance and radiosurgery to the U.S. market. Other roles at Elekta included Senior Vice President, Marketing and Vice President, Clinical Intelligence, Neuroscience.

Ms. Gilmore-Lawless also served as Chief Development Officer of Neurosource Inc., a neuroscience consulting and practice management firm and CEO of CINN Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals afflicted with neurological disorders.

The nomination committee's assessment is that Ms. Gilmore-Lawless is well suited to be a board member of IRRAS and that she will add valuable additional expertise and experience from the North American neurosurgery market. Ms. Gilmore-Lawless is deemed to be independent both in relation to IRRAS and to the company's major shareholders.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery.

The company's initial product, IRRAflow, is the world's first "irrigating ventricular drain." Its unique mechanism of action addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels. IRRAflow received FDA-clearance in July 2018.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company. Wildeco is reached at + 46 8 545 271 00 or at info@wildeco.se.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Alpsten

CFO and Deputy CEO

+46-706-67-31-06

fredrik.alpsten@irras.com

This document is considered information that IRRAS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on May 3, 2019 at 08.00 a.m. (CET).

