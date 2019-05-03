Invitation to a Press Conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2019

HELSINKI, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2019 on Friday, 10 May 2019 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold an Interim Report press conference for media and analysts on May 10, 2019 at hotel GLO Kluuvi, Video Wall meeting room, address Kluuvikatu 4, Helsinki, at 11:00 (Finnish time) in Finnish and then in English at around 11:30.

You can follow the press conference webcasted live through a link found at http://www.kamux.com/tiedotteet-ja-julkaisut/raportit-ja-esitykset/

The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and Interim CFO Milla Kärpänen.

Registration for the press conference by 9 May 2019 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 47 car showrooms in Finland, fifteen in Sweden and four in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 200,000 used cars, of which 46,596 were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

