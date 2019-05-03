Medicover: Interim Report January-March 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Revenue increased by 23.3% to €199.7m (€161.9m). Organic revenue grew by 15.4%.
- Operating profit amounted to €11.3m (€9.0m), representing an operating margin of 5.7% (5.6%).
- Net profit amounted to €6.9m (€8.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 3.5% (5.3%).
- EBITDA increased by 23.9% to €27.5m (€22.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.8% (13.7%).
- Cash flow from operating activities increased to €24.1m (€13.7m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.046 (€0.060).
- Members increased by 14.5% to 1,232K.
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
€ millions (€m)
Q1 2019
Q1 2018
Growth
FY 2018
Revenue
199.7
161.9
23%
671.6
Operating profit
11.3
9.0
26%
33.7
Operating profit margin, %
5.7%
5.6%
5.0%
Net profit
6.9
8.5
-19%
24.2
Net profit margin, %
3.5%
5.3%
3.6%
Basic/diluted earnings per share, €
0.046
0.060
-23%
0.167
EBITDA
27.5
22.2
24%
90.7
EBITDA margin, %
13.8%
13.7%
13.5%
EBITDAaL
18.5
14.5
28%
58.5
EBITDAaL margin, %
9.3%
9.0%
8.7%
EBITA
12.5
9.6
30%
37.0
EBITA margin, %
6.3%
5.9%
5.5%
For definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures, refer to note 9.
All comparative figures have been restated for the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases compared to the published consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 2018. Refer to the restatement release of 17 April 2019.
This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8.00 (CEST) on 3 May 2019. This interim report and other information about Medicover is available at medicover.com.
Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2018, Medicover had revenue around €672 million and 20,970 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com
