

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc.(PFG.L) said that its first-quarter results was in line with its internal plans with each of the Group's four distribution channels delivering strong new business volumes and stable impairment trends.



The company noted that its goal is to achieve sustainable receivables growth of between 5% - 10% per annum and a return on equity in the range of 20% - 25%.



Malcolm Le May, Group Chief Executive, said, '...We have diligently built on the stronger foundations established over the past 18 months and have delivered strong customer growth and new business volumes, with stable delinquency trends and overall results in line with management's plans for 2019.'



The Group said it is in discussions with its lending banks with a view to refinancing the current syndicated bank facility.



